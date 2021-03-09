Northern Capital Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $141.11 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

