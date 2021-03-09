Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $7,968,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

