NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.12. 5,615,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,367,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NOV by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NOV by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

