NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NS opened at $19.67 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

