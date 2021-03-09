Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NCB stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.
