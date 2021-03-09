Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NCB stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

