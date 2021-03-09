O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 305,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.80.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

