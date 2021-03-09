Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 10,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 54,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a PE ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 112.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

