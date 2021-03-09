Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OAS. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

