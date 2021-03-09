Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $5.20 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00009634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $13.53 million and $319,808.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.28 or 0.99851908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003885 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

