Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 144.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,306,000 after buying an additional 226,133 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $219.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

