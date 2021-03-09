Omni Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00008582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $912,038.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,172 coins and its circulating supply is 562,856 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

