ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

