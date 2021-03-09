Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,902,664. The company has a market cap of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

