Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.80. 178,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 159,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

