Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $440.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

