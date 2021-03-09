Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124,454 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.