Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

