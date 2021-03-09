Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,795 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

