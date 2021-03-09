Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 6,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $498.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

