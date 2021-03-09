Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

