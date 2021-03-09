Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

