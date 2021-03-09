Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

