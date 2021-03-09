Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.37 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

