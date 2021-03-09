Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

