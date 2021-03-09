Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 148,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.