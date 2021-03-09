Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Comments


