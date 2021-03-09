Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $844,341.75 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $844,341.75 and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,227.16 or 0.99429545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00446167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.54 or 0.00897557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00298204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00087858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars.

