Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares shot up 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.38. 5,055,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,564,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.