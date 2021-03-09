Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANDY. Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

