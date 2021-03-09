Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 717,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 562,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 40.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 129.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

