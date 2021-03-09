Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 717,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 562,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 40.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 129.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

