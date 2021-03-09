Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $33,457.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,257.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

