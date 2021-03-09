PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Update

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $281.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

