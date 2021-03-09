Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. 337,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,200. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

