Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. 337,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,200. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
