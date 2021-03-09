Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSON. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 9.48 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 799.32 ($10.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,805,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 750.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 634.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.