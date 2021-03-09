Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PSO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

