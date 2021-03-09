Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys £49,997.25 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 9.48 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 799.32 ($10.44). 2,805,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 750.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 634.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

