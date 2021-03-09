Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.