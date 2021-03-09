PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP opened at $132.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

