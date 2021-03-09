PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

ISD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,967. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

