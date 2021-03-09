Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,855. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

