Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TPGY opened at $17.50 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

