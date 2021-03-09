Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $213.22 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.