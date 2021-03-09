Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 133,800 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.51% of Caesarstone worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 376.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

