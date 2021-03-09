Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $21.49 Million Investment in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,492,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.37% of Apex Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APXT. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,568,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 154,913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 258,705 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APXT opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

