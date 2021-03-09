Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,594,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Collective Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Collective Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGRO opened at $11.67 on Monday. Collective Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.