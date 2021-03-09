Piper Sandler Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $141.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AI. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $104,063,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

