Pizza Price Up 148.7% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 148.7% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $12,710.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048192 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.