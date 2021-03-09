Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Up 8.9%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. 731,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,834,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

