PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

