Plug Power (PLUG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Plug Power had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/8/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/1/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/3/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $83.00.

1/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00.

1/27/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 33,715,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,795,746. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

